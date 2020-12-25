"The Voice of Mirrors" book unveiled in Cinema Verite

The book "The Voice of Mirrors" includes a collection of conversations with Manouchehr Tayab, Khosrou Sinaei and Mohammad Reza Aslani, was unveiled in the 14th edition of the Iran International Documentary Film Festival known as “Cinema Verite".

This book has been published by the Center for the Development of Documentary and Experimental Cinema.

The book was unveiled on the ceremony commemorating late Iranian documentary maker late Manuchehr Tayyab.

Tayyab, who was mostly known for his documentaries on Iran and its cultural heritage, died at a hospital in Vienna in August 2020. He was 83.

Born in Tehran, Tayyab moved to Austria in his youth to study architecture at the Vienna University of Technology.

After receiving a degree in architecture, he began studying filmmaking at the International Academy of Music and Performing Arts Vienna.

He directed his focus toward Iran and its cultural heritage in his professional career, making his debut with “Pottery” in 1963 about the history of pottery in Iran.

“Persian Sea”, “Isfahan Jame Mosque”, “Iran, Land of Religions”, “Lorestan, Ancient Land of the Kassites” and “Architecture in the Safavid Period” are among numerous documentaries he made about Iran.

FA/PR