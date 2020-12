After a recent ceasefire declared between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the commander of IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour visited the Aras border area on Saturday.

The visit aims at inspecting the units deployed at common border areas with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

East Azerbaijan Province shares a 200 km border with the Republic of Azerbaijan and 35 km with Armenia and it is located in the northwestern part of the country.

