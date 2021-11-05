  1. Culture
Nov 5, 2021, 10:00 PM

Over 70 countries call for taking part in Iran Cinéma Vérité

Over 70 countries call for taking part in Iran Cinéma Vérité

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – More than 2,600 works from 73 countries in the world are applying to participate in 15th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival dubbed “Cinéma Vérité”.

According to the statistics of the Secretariat of the 15th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, the countries applicants for taking part in this edition of the festival were announced as follows.

India, Brazil, Spain, Italy, USA, Turkey, Russia, Argentina, France, Germany, Mexico, Poland, China, Canada, Egypt, Portugal, United Kingdom, Greece, Bangladesh, Belgium, Netherlands, Indonesia, Taiwan, Cambodia, Colombia, Ukraine, Philippines, Australia, Serbia, Korea, Iraq, Romania, Lebanon, Croatia, Hong Kong, Peru, Chile, Austria, Sweden, South Africa, Pakistan, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, Japan, Slovakia, Finland Sweden, Ecuador, Venezuela, Morocco, Hungary, Estonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Singapore, Kazakhstan and Ireland have voiced their readiness to take part in Iran International Documentary Film Festival ‘Cinema Verite’.

It should be noted that the 15th Iran International Documentary Film Festival will be held on Dec. 9-16, 2021 in seven sections of national and international contests, Shahid Avini Award, national and international side sections, a special section of Iran 1400 and specialized tutorial workshops.

MA/IRN84530141

News Code 180389
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180389/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 17 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News