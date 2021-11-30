Iran Cinéma Vérité unveils entries from national filmmakers

The films are as follows:
-"Ahmad" by Azam Moradi
-"The Last Son of Goljan" by Reza Hosseini
-"I wish I was shouting" by Fatemeh Paridar
- "Children of the Dirty Ground" by Mikael Dayani
-"Stay for Us" by Somayeh Karimi
- "Flight Without Return" by Masoud Dehnavi
- "Takiah- Dowlat" by Alireza Qasemkhan
-"Exit Less" by Ali Hamraz
-"Let Go of Mr. Sayyad"! By Maryam Malek Mokhtar
-"That Night" by Mina Qasemi Zavareh
"Avertin" by Hassen Vazirzadeh
-"Racal" by Ahmad Ebrahimi
-"Dim face" by Koroush Esmaeili
-"The Unfinished Days" by Mahdi Qorbanpour
-"Austerity to Politics" by Amin Abbasi
-"The Red Yellows" by Mohammad Mahdi Khaleqi
-"Surviving Fortress" by Farshad Fadaeian
-"Crows in the Rain" by Pejman Qasemi
-"The Lowland" by Aidin Halalzadeh and Sepideh Salarvand
-"Giselou" by Mohammad Sadeq Esmaeili
-"A story of the last year" by Mahdi Jabin Shenas
-" Sea Bell" by Mohsen Shirzadi
-"Suddenly My Mind Stopped" by Mahdi Baqeri
-"Breathless Bread" by Reza Pordel
-"When the Woodpeckers Leave" by Mohammad Ehsani
-"Yasin" by Reza Akbari Galeshkolaei
-"Yashmagh" by Reza Gholami Motlaq
MA/
