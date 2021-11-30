Iran Cinéma Vérité unveils entries from national filmmakers

The films are as follows:

-"Ahmad" by Azam Moradi

-"The Last Son of Goljan" by Reza Hosseini

-"I wish I was shouting" by Fatemeh Paridar

- "Children of the Dirty Ground" by Mikael Dayani

-"Stay for Us" by Somayeh Karimi

- "Flight Without Return" by Masoud Dehnavi

- "Takiah- Dowlat" by Alireza Qasemkhan

-"Exit Less" by Ali Hamraz

-"Let Go of Mr. Sayyad"! By Maryam Malek Mokhtar

-"That Night" by Mina Qasemi Zavareh

"Avertin" by Hassen Vazirzadeh

-"Racal" by Ahmad Ebrahimi

-"Dim face" by Koroush Esmaeili

-"The Unfinished Days" by Mahdi Qorbanpour

-"Austerity to Politics" by Amin Abbasi

-"The Red Yellows" by Mohammad Mahdi Khaleqi

-"Surviving Fortress" by Farshad Fadaeian

-"Crows in the Rain" by Pejman Qasemi

-"The Lowland" by Aidin Halalzadeh and Sepideh Salarvand

-"Giselou" by Mohammad Sadeq Esmaeili

-"A story of the last year" by Mahdi Jabin Shenas

-" Sea Bell" by Mohsen Shirzadi

-"Suddenly My Mind Stopped" by Mahdi Baqeri

-"Breathless Bread" by Reza Pordel

-"When the Woodpeckers Leave" by Mohammad Ehsani

-"Yasin" by Reza Akbari Galeshkolaei

-"Yashmagh" by Reza Gholami Motlaq

MA/