Tehran to host 15th edition of “Cinema Verite”

The Documentary and Experimental Film Centre (DEFC) organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival showcases the very best of the documentary world in an attempt to bridge the gap between reality and truth.

The festival has several sections including National, International, Martyr Avini Prize, Special Screenings, Portrait, Mirror of a festival, Focus on a country, Panorama, Workshop and Doc Market.

The international competition consists of three sections including Up to 40 minutes (Short Competition Section), 40 to 60 minutes (Mid-Length Competition Section) and 60 minutes and up (Full-Length Competition Section).

Due to the spread of coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format.

MA/PR