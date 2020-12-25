Iran, Bosnia emphasize expansion of economic relations

The Iranian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Reza Ghelichkhan and the Foreign Minister of the country Bisera Turković discussed the expansion of relations between the two countries in a meeting on Thursday.

Bisera Turković underlined that there are various economic areas for cooperation between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina, including infrastructure projects and tourism development.

She also stressed the significance of political consultations in order to find new fields of cooperation.

Iranian Ambassador, for his part, expressed the support of the Islamic Republic for the independence, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He also highlighted the expansions of bilateral economic ties between the two countries by utilizing current capacities.

