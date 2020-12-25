  1. Politics
Zarif congratulates Christians of Eastern states on Christmas

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister extended congratulations on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) to Christians living in the Eastern States.

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif extended congratulations on the advent of Christmas to all Christians living in the Eastern countries.

“We congratulate all the noble Christians residing in the Eastern states, especially those who have shared humanity and land with us since the beginning of history and culture. Also, those we have made sacrifices for their survival in our neighborhood and to coexist with them in the region,” he noted.

He further expressed hope that the new year will bring benevolence, righteousness, and tolerance for all.

