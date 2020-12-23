Cinema Verite announces winners

**National Competition Section

**Best Short Documentary's Director:

- "Brother From the Barrens" by Ali Assadi, Rasoul Davari

**Best Semi-Length Documentary's Director:

- "Kal Fatemeh" by Mahdi Zamanpour Kiasari

**Best Feature-Length Documentaries' Director:

-"Fill in the Blanks" by Atiyeh Zare Arandi

**Best Researcher:

- "Iranian Animation" by Mehrdad Sheikhan

**Best Cameraman:

- "Kal Fatemeh" by Davood Rahmani

**Best Sound:

-"Dry Pond Dragonfly", Arash Qasemi (Sound Design)

**Best Edit:

-"Houbara", Mostafa Gandomkar, Sogol Moradi

**Best Narration Writing:

-"Taher", Narration Writer: Amir Masoud Hosseini, Narrator: Siamak Safari

**Best Music:

-"Last Breathes", Kiavosh Saheb Nasaq

**Best Producer:

- " Fill in the Blanks", Atiyeh Zareh Avandi

**Special Award of Jury Boards:

-"On the Ground" by Mohsen Khan Jahani

** Avini Award Section

**Bronze trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and the cash prize of 180 million Rials is awarded to "Ali Mohammad Zolfaghari" the director of "Ramadi Report".

**Silver trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and the cash prize of 200 million Rials is awarded to "Hassan Jafari " the director of "Immigrant Swallows".

**Golden trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and the cash prize of 220 million Rials are awarded to “Mahdi Shah Mohammadi” director of “"Eighteen Thousand Feet".

**The Special Jury Awards went to "Fish Island" by Reza Azamian and "Japanese Mohsen" by Vahid Faraji

** The Special Jury Award of Iran's Martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani went to Sasan Falahfar for "Iranian Eye"

**Entrepreneurship Documentary Section

-Third Prize went to "It Is Raining Under This Umbrella" by Katayoun Jahangiri

-Second Prize went to "F-A" by Farshad Ektebashi

-First Prize went to "The Unfinished Way" by Asqar Qandzchi , Mostafa Razaq Karimi

The jury board also awarded Sohrab Nourbakhsh for "Little Creators".

Coronavirus special section:

-Third Prize went to "Impass" by Javad Yaqmouri, Mahdi Amini

-Second Prize went to "The 19th Block" by Masoud Dehnavi

-First Prize went to "Pesgholeh" by Majid Sheida

The jury board also awarded "There is Dawn" by Mohsen Jahani, Hashem Masoudi

FA/PR