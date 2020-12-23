Cinema Verite announces winners

**National Competition Section
**Best Short Documentary's Director:
- "Brother From the Barrens" by Ali Assadi, Rasoul Davari
**Best Semi-Length Documentary's Director:
- "Kal Fatemeh" by Mahdi Zamanpour Kiasari
**Best Feature-Length Documentaries' Director:
-"Fill in the Blanks" by Atiyeh Zare Arandi
**Best Researcher:
- "Iranian Animation" by Mehrdad Sheikhan
**Best Cameraman:
- "Kal Fatemeh" by Davood Rahmani
**Best Sound:
-"Dry Pond Dragonfly", Arash Qasemi (Sound Design)
**Best Edit:
-"Houbara", Mostafa Gandomkar, Sogol Moradi
**Best Narration Writing:
-"Taher", Narration Writer: Amir Masoud Hosseini, Narrator: Siamak Safari
**Best Music:
-"Last Breathes", Kiavosh Saheb Nasaq
**Best Producer:
- " Fill in the Blanks", Atiyeh Zareh Avandi
**Special Award of Jury Boards:
-"On the Ground" by Mohsen Khan Jahani
** Avini Award Section
**Bronze trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and the cash prize of 180 million Rials is awarded to "Ali Mohammad Zolfaghari" the director of "Ramadi Report".
**Silver trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and the cash prize of 200 million Rials is awarded to "Hassan Jafari " the director of "Immigrant Swallows".
**Golden trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and the cash prize of 220 million Rials are awarded to “Mahdi Shah Mohammadi” director of “"Eighteen Thousand Feet".
**The Special Jury Awards went to "Fish Island" by Reza Azamian and "Japanese Mohsen" by Vahid Faraji
** The Special Jury Award of Iran's Martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani went to Sasan Falahfar for "Iranian Eye"
**Entrepreneurship Documentary Section
-Third Prize went to "It Is Raining Under This Umbrella" by Katayoun Jahangiri
-Second Prize went to "F-A" by Farshad Ektebashi
-First Prize went to "The Unfinished Way" by Asqar Qandzchi , Mostafa Razaq Karimi
The jury board also awarded Sohrab Nourbakhsh for "Little Creators".
Coronavirus special section:
-Third Prize went to "Impass" by Javad Yaqmouri, Mahdi Amini
-Second Prize went to "The 19th Block" by Masoud Dehnavi
-First Prize went to "Pesgholeh" by Majid Sheida
The jury board also awarded "There is Dawn" by Mohsen Jahani, Hashem Masoudi
