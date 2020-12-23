Guzmán sees no time limitation on narrating documentaries

At his class held on December 21, Guzmán highlighted the importance of narration in a documentary.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite" with 894 films from different countries started work on December 15 and will end today (December 23).

Guzmán, who is famous for the film The Battle of Chile and Salvador Allende, elaborated on his method of making a documentary and said his films are deep and focus of indicidulas living in differnet regions.

The words a documentarian uses is of paramount importance, he said advising to first write what you have in your mind, second talk about it with your friends, and then give reputation to it .

After all those steps, now it is time to make a documentary, he stressed.

Tone of a narrator is also an important factor in making a documentary, he added.

About the event which was held virtually due to the pandemic, the documentarian said it is a temporary solution for the present problem.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 1,720,000 worldwide since its outbreak a year ago, 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite" like many other world events and gatherings is being held virtually.

Many foreign documantarians and cinematographers have held master classes at the festival.

Mohammad Hamidi Moqaddam is the secretary of the international event.

FA/PR