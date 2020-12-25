4 US military convoys targeted in Iraq

Iraqi sources reported that four logistics convoys of US terrorist forces have been targeted in Al Muthanna, Dhi Qar, Al Diwaniyah, and Babylon provinces on Friday.

Saberin News reported that a number of bombs exploded on the way of the US military convoys and the move aims at imposing an economic blockade on the occupying US military.

The report added that following the explosion in Babylon provinces, US forces have suspended the movement of logistics convoys from the Jerishan crossing until further notice.

FA/FNA 13991005000536 13991005000332