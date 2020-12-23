Jury Members of 'Cinema Verite' announce a statement

They expressed hope that Iranian documentary cinema and documentarians will be sustainable.

In the days of loneliness in this difficult year when the global disease has made us lonelier and more immersed, Iranian documentary cinema celebrates the closing ceremony of the Cinema Verite. Our great joy is that in these circumstances he was able to enter the homes of many Iranians and invite them to see and think about a part of himself. We are also pleased to see the search process and the survival of Iranian documentary cinema.

Is it possible to imagine a country that is a midwife of culture and art without a dynamic and progressive documentary cinema? Isn't documentary cinema a human possibility to confront us and our world with hidden or marginalized assumptions? Isn't documentary cinema a possibility to reveal the denied human truth or even the denied truth of a person? Because this cinema is a human cinema in which people find a voice with their first name and individual identity.

For decades, Iranian documentary cinema has played a role in keeping the light of questioning and existentialism on in this land. With the idea that making a documentary is a practice towards the following consciousness because consciousness is an action that can itself change the subject of consciousness.

With all the ups and downs behind the centuries and ages, the light of truth has never been extinguished in this land. Truth is a question, not a certain and predetermined knowledge. Long live Iranian documentary cinema. Long live the Iranian documentary filmmakers.

