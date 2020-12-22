Martyr Soleimani inflicted great pain on US arrogant plans

Sheikh Naim Qassem went on to say, "If Martyr Qassem Soleimani was not the most painful person for the United States and its arrogant plans, President Donald Trump would not have decided to assassinate him directly and openly."

Also, if it were not for the successes of Martyr Soleimani and the victories of the Axis of Resistance by him, he would not have achieved such a great position and popularity among people.

Qassem said that the Axis of Resistance owes a lot of its strength and victories to commander of Al-Quds Force martyr Qassem Suleimani who was martyred in a US strike on Iraq International Airport on January 3 2020, according to Almanar.

In an article penned by Sheikh Qassem on Al-Ahed news website on the first martyrdom anniversary of martyr Soleimani, Sheikh Qassem said that through a quick and comprehensive reading of what the Axis of Resistance is, “we will find that it owes a lot of its strength that enables more victories to martyr Soleimani.”

Accding to excerpts of the article that will be published soon, Sheikh Qassem stressed that “If martyr Soleimani wasn’t the US’ biggest problem and its arrogant project, Trump would not have assassinated him in such a deliberate and clear manner.”

“If he hadn’t achieved many successes and victories for the axis of resistance he would not have gained such a special place in people’s heart,” Hezbollah deputy chief wrote.

RHM/5101684