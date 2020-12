On the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of commanders of resistance, a great number of Iraqis strongly condemned the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated by US terrorist forces in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

MA/5105329