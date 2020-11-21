Intl. Resistance FilmFest pays tribute to Martyr Soleimani

The second part of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival was inaugurated in Iranian Province of Kerman while paying tribute to martyred anti-terrorist commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Several high-ranking Iranian cinematic officials and the festival organizers gathered together at the grave of Martyr Soleimani on Saturday.

In the meantime, "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section" of the festival have been allocated to Martyr Soleimani and paying tribute to him.

The late General Soleimani who had a pivotal role in fighting against DAESH terrorists in Iraq and Syria was assassinated in January 2019 by the US army at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Script-Writing Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held online from 21-27 November 2020.

So far, over 10,000 works have been submitted to the different sections of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival in Tehran.

