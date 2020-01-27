IRGC chief warns US, Zionists over threat to assassinate Quds Force commander

Referring to the US threatens to assassinate new Quds Force commander, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, IRGC chief said, “Those who have threatened to assassinate our commanders will certainly regret that if they survive.”

“Our enemies understood some of the painful consequences of the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. They realized that if they continue their act of terror, they will face harsh reactions,” he added.

“The US and the Zionists regime should be aware if they assassinate Iranian commanders, none of their commanders will be safe,” he stressed.

He went on to say, “If they want to continue this game, our response will be quite different from the past. They will face very new conditions that cannot be managed and controlled. We warn them to back down.”

Stating that the US’ inability in other fronts caused them to threaten, he said, “They have failed in both military arena and imposing of economic sanctions, reflecting the fact that their psychological operations have not been counterproductive.”

“They put psychological pressure on the Iranian people but the nation became more committed to the establishment and defended Iranian Leader and Islamic establishment,” Maj. Gen. Salami said, adding that they faced with the harsh reaction of Iranian people.

Noting that assassination has always been an effective weapon for enemies, he said, “The US, the Zionist regime and their allies are basically ‘regimes of terror’ and now they have been forced to make their nature very clear.”

In an apparent act of state terrorism, the US administration ordered the assassination of Quds Force commander General Soleimani on Jan. 3. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution then vowed to take harsh revenge and also appointed Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, who was Soleimani's deputy, as the new commander of the force. Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted that Ghaani's mission in the force will be identical to that pursued by Martyr Soleimani.

The US special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on 23 January, "If (Esmail) Ghaani follows the same path of killing Americans then he will meet the same fate,” adding that US President Donald Trump had long made it clear "that any attack on Americans or American interests would be met with a decisive response."

MNA/ 4836568