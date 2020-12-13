Iran summons German envoy over EU statement

German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Hans-Udo Muzel was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday and was informed of the protest by the Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry for European Affairs over the meddlesome statement of the Union regarding the execution of Ruhollah Zam.

Accordingly, the head of mission of the French Embassy in Tehran is also scheduled to be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the French Foreign Ministry's interventionist statement over the implementation of Zam's death sentence.

