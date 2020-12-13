  1. Politics
Dec 13, 2020, 1:32 PM

Iran summons German envoy over EU statement

Iran summons German envoy over EU statement

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday in a protest to yesterday’s statement of the European Union (EU).

German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Hans-Udo Muzel was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday and was informed of the protest by the Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry for European Affairs over the meddlesome statement of the Union regarding the execution of Ruhollah Zam

Accordingly, the head of mission of the French Embassy in Tehran is also scheduled to be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the French Foreign Ministry's interventionist statement over the implementation of Zam's death sentence. 

MA/IRN84145310

News Code 167107

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News