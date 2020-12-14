Iran protests Europe’s support to notorious terrorist element

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters late on Sunday that the Foreign Ministry had summoned the German and French ambassadors earlier in the day to voice the Islamic Republic’s “official protest” over the bloc's sympathetic statement.

"Following the release of interfering statements by the European states, the German ambassador -- whose country is the rotating head of the European Union -- and French ambassador were summoned by the Iranian foreign ministry's director-general for Europe to the ministry."

During the meetings, Khatibzadeh said, the ambassadors were informed of Iran’s strong protest over certain European countries’ support for terrorist groups and elements who specifically commit security offenses in cooperation with the spy services of the West and the Zionist regime against the Iranian nation.

The spokesman noted that "the Iranian foreign ministry's director-general for Europe reminded the German and French envoys that how training to make bombs, planning for street clashes, cooperation with foreign governments and intelligence services with the aim of toppling the Iranian political structure and being an accomplice to armed offenses can be named journalism?"

"Based on what criteria a journalist is under the protection and cooperation of French internal security organization and in close contact with Mossad, [and] engages in gathering sensitive intelligence, including military information and gives that information to the intelligence services of specific countries?" he added.

Zam, who used to run the counterrevolutionary Amad News website, was hanged on Saturday after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld a death sentence issued by the Islamic Revolution Court back in June.

His website, Amad News, feverishly disseminated incriminating content against Iran’s Islamic establishment and insulted the sanctities of Iranian Muslims.

Zam was first arrested in October 2019 by the Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

