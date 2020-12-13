  1. Politics
Dec 13, 2020, 4:58 PM

French amb. summoned by Foreign Ministry

French amb. summoned by Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the French Ambassador to Tehran on Sunday in a protest to yesterday’s statement of the French Foreign Ministry.

Philippe Thiebaud was summoned following the French Foreign Ministry's interventionist statement over the implementation of Ruhollah Zam's death sentence. 

Ambassador Thiebaud vowed that he would inform his country about the Islamic Republic's stances and protest.

Before him, Iran had summoned the German Ambassador Hans-Udo Muzel and was informed of the protest by the Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry for European Affairs over the meddlesome statement of the European Union regarding the execution of Ruhollah Zam

HJ/FNA13990923000851

News Code 167119

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News