French amb. summoned by Foreign Ministry

Philippe Thiebaud was summoned following the French Foreign Ministry's interventionist statement over the implementation of Ruhollah Zam's death sentence.

Ambassador Thiebaud vowed that he would inform his country about the Islamic Republic's stances and protest.

Before him, Iran had summoned the German Ambassador Hans-Udo Muzel and was informed of the protest by the Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry for European Affairs over the meddlesome statement of the European Union regarding the execution of Ruhollah Zam.

