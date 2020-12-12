Turkey summons Iran envoy: report

Ambassador Mohammad Farazmand has been summoned to hear ‘Ankara’s condemnation’ of allegation against Turkey and Erdogan, as well as protest the summoning of Turkish envoy to Tehran by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Anadolu reported quoting unnamed sources.

“If Iran has discomfort with any issue related to Turkey, it is unacceptable for Iran’s foreign minister to target Turkey via Twitter if there are other channels to communicate,” the report says.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issues an official statement on Friday, noting that it has summoned Ambassador Derya Ors over a controversial poem that President Erdogan had recited in Baku.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan recited a separatist poem about the Aras River on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border. “They separated the Aras River and filled it with rocks and rods. I will not be separated from you. They have separated us forcibly,” reads part of the controversial poem.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister Zarif took to Twitter to protest Erdogan. “Pres. Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas north of Aras from Iranian motherland. Didn't he realize that he was undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan? NO ONE can talk about OUR beloved Azerbaijan.”

