Ruhollah Zam executed

The Islamic Revolutionary Court had ruled a death sentence for Zam and later the Supreme Court upheld the ruling.

In June, a Judiciary spokesman announced that the death sentence for Ruhollah Zam has been initially upheld, explaining that 13 of his accusations have been identified as 'Corrupt on Earth', which is a title of capital crimes in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the Amad News counterrevolutionary website and Telegram channel, was arrested after a complex intelligence operation and through cooperation with other intelligence services in mid-October, 2019.

Amad News was known for disseminating incriminating content against the Islamic Establishment, insulting the sanctities of Iranian Muslims, and publishing fake news in order to drive a wedge between the Iranian people and government.

Zam had a crucial role in armed protests and offered training for such armed conflicts through his website and Telegram channel for years. Despite efforts by Western and Saudi-affiliated media to introduce him as a journalist, Zam was not only a political or media dissident but also was among the main figures of the Islamic Republic opposition and a link between the opposition and the Zionist regime.

