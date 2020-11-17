Iran summons Italian amb. to object to Canada

In this meeting, the Italian Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone was informed of Iran's protest against the anti-human rights measures of the Canadian government and its hypocrisy regarding the consular rights of Iranian expatriates residing in Canada.

In this meeting, Iran referred to the deprivation of more than 400,000 Iranians living in Canada from receiving consular services over the past years and after the closure of the Canadian Embassy in the Iranian capital.

Tehran lamented about the irresponsibility of the Canadian government about establishing a consular office to meet the required demands.

Tehran noted that Canada is changed into a resort for several Iranian nationals wanted in their country for financial crimes.

For instance, Mahmoud Reza Khavari, a former top Iranian banker who fled to Canada after committing massive fraud, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Khavari, said to hold dual citizenship and own a home in Toronto, fled to Canada after a $2.6 billion financial fraud came to light in 2011.

Although Interpol has placed Khavari on its Red Notice Wanted list, efforts to extradite him to Iran have gone nowhere so far.

HJ/5074105