Iran summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan’s remarks

The Ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Derya Örs has been summoned following ‘meddlesome and unacceptable’ remarks of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made during his trip to Baku.

Tehran has voiced its ‘strong protest’ against such remarks, urging the Turkish government to offer explanations as soon as possible, according to the spokesman.

During the meeting with the envoy, the director-general of the Foreign Ministry in Eurasian affairs has highlighted that “the era of claiming lands and warmongering empires has long ended”.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not let anybody interfere in its territorial integrity and as history shows, Iran will not compromise on its national security, the Foreign Ministry official has told ambassador Ors, according to Khatibzadeh.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister Zarif took to Twitter to protest Erdogan. “Pres. Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas north of Aras from Iranian motherland. Didn't he realize that he was undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan? NO ONE can talk about OUR beloved Azerbaijan.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the occupied territories.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan recited a separatist poem about the Aras River on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.

The remarks have drawn reactions and condemnation by Iranian netizens and officials.

