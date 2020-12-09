Regional countries must prevent creation of insecure centers

In his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Tehran on Wednesday, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani referred to the evil deeds of the American-Zionist-ISIL triangle and their presence in West Asia which has ignited insecurity in the region, saying that regional countries must prevent the creation of insecure centers in the region by cooperation.

Shamkhani expressed satisfaction with the establishment of peace between the two countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia and the return of the occupied territories to the Azeri mainland.

He also wished success for the government and people of Azerbaijan in the path of growth and development.

The Iranian official stated that Tehran-Baku relations should be upgraded to the highest possible level.

He noted that the completion of joint projects and the implementation of agreements between the two countries as well as starting new mutual cooperation in various fields requires more serious efforts.

Given Iran's experience and technical and engineering capabilities, Shamkhani also expressed his country's interest in participating in the reconstruction of war-torn areas of Azerbaijan.

The Azeri FM, for his turn, expressed gratitude for the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and appreciated the wise positions of the Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei in support of putting an end to the occupation and crisis.

Referring to the determination of the top officials of the two countries to develop and strengthen relations between Tehran and Baku, Bayramov announced the readiness of the Republic of Azerbaijan to improve mutual ties with Iran in various fields.

He expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of the top Iranian nuclear scientist Dr. Fakhrizadeh and strongly condemned this terrorist act.

