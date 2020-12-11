Tehran asks world to be vigilant against ISIL re-emergence

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh congratulated the third anniversary of defeating ISIL terrorists to the government and nation of Iraq.

This victory, he continued, was the result of the ‘firm determination’ and unified efforts of Iraqi government, nation, and security forces that were receiving support from Iraqi Grand Marja Ayatollah Sistani.

Pointing to Iran’s support for Iraq in the fight against terrorism, Khatibzadeh said “The Iranian government and nation have always stood by the Iraqi government and nation and it will spare no effort to help increase unity, security, stability, and development of Iraq.”

“We witnessed how the blood of the two countries’ martyrs got blended in this sacred battle,” he said, adding that the empathy between the two nations hit its climax in the assassination of General Ghasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who were the leaders of the fight against terrorism and extremism.

“The ISIL military force conceded a defeat, but still Takfiri, anti-human, terroristic thoughts and covert and overt support for it in the region and beyond continues,” the spokesman said. “It is necessary for the international community to be vigilant against the spread of ISIL’s thoughts and its regaining of power.”

MAH/IRN 84142922