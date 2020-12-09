Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Yazdi

In a message on Wednesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condoled the demise of Ayatollah Yazdi to his family and students and pray the Almighty God to bestow forbearance for his bereaved family on this loss.

The Leader also noted that Ayatollah Yazdi was an honorable religious figure who had a strong faith in the path of the Islamic revolution and further valued his contributions to the Judiciary, the Guardian Council, and the Assembly of Experts.

Renowned Islamic scholar Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi, who was the chairman of Iran's Assembly of Experts, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89.

An influential member of the Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Yazdi was appointed as the head of the body in 2015.

Ayatollah Yazdi was also a member of the Guardian Council, the body tasked with vetting legislative and presidential candidates, supervising elections, and overseeing the bills passed in the Iranian parliament for conformity with Islamic principles.

The cleric had also served as Iran’s Judiciary chief between 1989 and 1999.

FA/ 5092179