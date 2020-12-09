Israeli regime summons Russian ambassador

Yesterday, the Russian ambassador blamed the occupying regime in Jerusalem for causing problems in the region.

In an interview on Tuesday, he had named the Tel Aviv regime as the main problem of the region, not Iran.

Another problem is the lack of adherence to UN resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Israeli-Arab conflict, the Russian envoy said.

Referring to the Israeli regime airstrikes on Syria, Viktorov stressed that the occupying regime should not invade the territory of the UN member states.

HJ/5092051