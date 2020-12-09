Terrorists' presence in Azerbaijan, threat to region security

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Tehran on Wednesday.

While expressing his satisfaction with the announcement of a ceasefire between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Ghalibaf stated, “Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian Parliament, government officials and people of the country were concerned about the recent conflicts in the Azerbaijan Republic and strongly supported the important issue of preserving the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian Parliament speaker pointed to the longstanding and deep cultural and religious bond between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan and added, “High capacities and capabilities of the two countries should be used optimally in order to increase the level of economic, political, social and cultural cooperation. Border cooperation and connection of rail routes should be prioritized in bilateral ties.”

Ghalibaf emphasized the need for the continuation of bilateral talks in line with securing the interests of the two nations and added, “High-ranking officials of the two countries have taken appropriate steps for increasing bilateral cooperation.”

Azeri foreign minister, for his part, first condemned the assassination of Iranian prominent nuclear and defense scientist martyr Fakhrizadeh, saying that this terrorist act is unacceptable and the people of Azerbaijan felt deep sorrow to hear the news.

He pointed to the suggestions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in presenting a peaceful solution for terminating conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and added, “Stances taken by Leader of the Islamic Revolution, President, lawmakers and people in the course of a 44-day war were strong support for the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

