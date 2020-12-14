Armenia refutes reports about PM resignation

"News about his resignation are so non-serious that they need no comments," she said.

Protests demanding Pashinyan’s resignations have been held in Armenian for more than a month, TASS reported.

The opposition claims that November 9 joint statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Pashinyan signed along with Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, was a as a matter of fact capitulation.

They also blame the prime minister for the economic and social problems in the country. Amid these protests, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian called for early parliamentary elections and for forming a national accord government before them.

