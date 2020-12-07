  1. Politics
Dec 7, 2020, 1:09 PM

Azerbaijan FM to make first Tehran visit after Karabakh war

Azerbaijan FM to make first Tehran visit after Karabakh war

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will make an official visit to Tehran on Wednesday (December 9).

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, “Bayramov will arrive in Tehran on Wednesday to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials.”

Bayramov will hold meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Speaker of Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

The visit will focus on deepening Iran-Azerbaijan ties in the post-Karabakh-war period, as well as reviewing the latest regional and international developments.

MR/FNA13990917000135

News Code 166865

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News