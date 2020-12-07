Azerbaijan FM to make first Tehran visit after Karabakh war

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, “Bayramov will arrive in Tehran on Wednesday to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials.”

Bayramov will hold meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Speaker of Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

The visit will focus on deepening Iran-Azerbaijan ties in the post-Karabakh-war period, as well as reviewing the latest regional and international developments.

