Iran stresses need for permanent solution to Nagorno-Karabakh

"During the visit of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Tehran, views about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, regional issues and bilateral relations were exchanged," wrote Khatibzadeh in a Wednesday tweet, announcing the meeting of the Iranian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

"While welcoming the progress made and the liberation of the occupied territories, the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of good neighborliness policy, emphasizes the need for a permanent solution to the crisis through politics," he added.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov who arrived in Tehran on Wednesday also met and held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

During the meeting, Rouhani announced the country's readiness to play a role in helping to strengthen the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to stabilize the region.

Bayramov is scheduled to meet with Speaker of Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani as well.

The visit focuses on deepening Iran-Azerbaijan ties in the post-Karabakh-war period, as well as reviewing the latest regional and international developments.

