Iranian Foreign Minister holds talks with Azeri counterpart

Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday.

Bayramov had previously met with the Iranian President on the same day during which Hassan Rouhani announced the country's readiness to play a role in helping to strengthen the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to stabilize the region.

Referring to the clear positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and support for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rouhani expressed satisfaction with the end of the war between the two countries and the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the establishment of a ceasefire.

