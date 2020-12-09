No restriction on admitting truck by Turkish side at Bazargan

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Wed., Mojtaba Bazgir reiterated that there is not any restriction in admitting truck by Turkish side at the border crossing.

His remarks came after the publication of a video film on the late acceptance of trucks by Turkey at Bazargan Border and dissatisfaction of Iranian truck drivers waiting at the border.

The protest of Iranian truck drivers has been unofficially announced to the border officials of Gürbulak Border Crossing, he said, adding, “We are waiting for Turkish side’s actions in this regard.”

The staff of this border tries to accept the trucks during 24 hours a day at the entrance and exit gates. According to the latest statistics, 350 trucks entered the country yesterday while capacity of the border in accepting trucks stands at 600 trucks a day.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bazgir pointed to the entry and exit of truck in the current year in spite of coronavirus, COVID-19, restrictions at Bazargan Border and added, “Some 63,032 trucks exited from Bazargan Border over the past eight months (from March 21 to Nov. 22) while 32,855 trucks entered into the country in this period.”

Bazargan Customs is one of the three origins of border trade between Iran and Turkey, which is active around the clock in the north of West Azerbaijan. As considered Iran's gateway to European countries, Bazargan Border is located one kilometer away from the city of Bazargan, district of Maku in West Azerbaijan.

