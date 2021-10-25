Leader stresses maintaining Muslims unity as a Quranic duty

"If Muslims are united, they add to each other's power. They all become strong. The unity of Muslims is a definite Qur'anic duty," Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday.

Iran not to link economy with negotiations: Raeisi

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that Iran seeks engagement with the world, especially with neighboring countries, it will not link the country's economy with the negotiations.

Shamkhani responds to Zionist regime's anti-Iran rhetoric

Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani has mocked the Israeli regime for allocating budget to attack sites in Iran.

Tehran-Baku relations broaden based on mutual respect

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said after his telephone call with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday that Tehran-Baku relations are developing based on mutual respect.

RHM/