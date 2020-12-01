  1. Iran
Iran COVID-19 update: 13,881 infections, 382 deaths

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 13,881 COVID-19 infections and 382 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 975,951 with the death toll standing at 48,628.

According to Lari, 5,840 patients are in critical condition while 677,963 patients have recovered.

So far, over 6.16 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 63.68 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,476,246 and recoveries amounting to 44,077,162.

