Iran registers 2,751 COVID-19 cases, 212 fatalities in a day

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 314,786 with the death toll standing at 17,617.

According to Lari, 4,132 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 272,535 patients have recovered.

So far, 2.56 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 18.47 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths amounting to 697,954 and recoveries reaching to 11.67 million.

