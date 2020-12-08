  1. Iran
Dec 8, 2020, 2:19 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 11,023 infections, 323 deaths

Iran COVID-19 update: 11,023 infections, 323 deaths

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 11,023 COVID-19 infections and 323 deaths due to the respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,062,397 with the death toll standing at 50,917.

According to Lari, 5,780 patients are in critical condition while 754,224 patients have recovered.

So far, over 6.47 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 68  million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1.55 million and recoveries amounting to over 47 million.

MR/5090906

News Code 166926

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News