Iran COVID-19 update: 11,023 infections, 323 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,062,397 with the death toll standing at 50,917.

According to Lari, 5,780 patients are in critical condition while 754,224 patients have recovered.

So far, over 6.47 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 68 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1.55 million and recoveries amounting to over 47 million.

