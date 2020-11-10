Iran, Yemen confer on expansion of bilateral coop.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand them in various fields, including political, economic, and cultural.

Emphasizing the deep and fraternal relations between Iran and Yemen, Irloo said that Iranian Leader, government and people have great respect for the Yemeni people and sympathize with the people of this country.

"I will do my best to strengthen bilateral relations between Iran and Yemen," he noted.

Bin Habtour, for his part, said that all sections of the Yemeni National Salvation Government support the actions of the Iranian Ambassador to the country and cooperate with him in the field of diplomatic activities aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

He also appreciated Iran's position on the problems and sufferings of the Yemeni people, as well as the central issue of the Islamic Ummah, the Palestinian cause.

"The presence of the Iranian ambassador in Sanaa shows the brotherly and courageous stance of the Iranian leaders and the strengthening of this moral stance towards Yemen," he said.

Iran’s newly-appointed ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo submitted a copy of his credentials to the Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat last week.

