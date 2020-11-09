Yemen hails Iran's anti-war stances

In his meeting with Hassan Irloo, Sultan al-Sami'i appreciated the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which call for an end to the war and the siege against Yemen.

The Yemeni people appreciate Iran's stances, al-Sami'i said.

As reported, during the meeting held on Sunday, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in the interests of the two countries were discussed.

The Yemeni official stressed that the Supreme Political Council of Yemen will provide the necessary facilities to fulfill the duties of the Iranian ambassador in order to promote the distinctive relations between the two brotherly countries of Iran and Yemen.

The Iranian ambassador, for his turn, said Iran will spare no effort to achieve peace in Yemen and put an end to the suffering of its people.

Iran’s newly-appointed ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo submitted a copy of his credentials to the Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on November 5.

