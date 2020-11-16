Iran, Yemen stress expansion of bilateral coop.

During the meeting, which was held in the presence of members of Yemen's Shura Council, the relations between the two countries and the ways to strengthen it in various fields were discussed.

al-Aidarous said that Irloo will have the full support and assistance of the Shura Council and the official parties in Yemen in the common interests of the two countries.

Appreciating the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance on ending the war against Yemen, he praised Iran's call for a just peace in Yemen.

Referring to the common ground between the two countries in the face of the conspiracies of the arrogant powers, the rejection of the normalization of relations with the occupying Zionist regime and the support of the Palestinian cause, he appreciated Iran's desire to strengthen bilateral relations.

Other members of the Yemen's Shura Council also praised Iran's political and media support for Yemen in international circles, adding that the presence of the Iranian ambassador to Sana'a broke the diplomatic siege imposed on the Yemeni people by the aggressor coalition.

Emphasizing the expansion of the relation between the two countries, Irloo, for his part, said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to help the Yemeni people in various fields.

