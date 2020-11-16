'Iran's role in defending Iraq against ISIL significant'

Iran is one of the most important supporters of the Iraqi establishment in Baghdad and Erbil during the 2014 incidents, Al Maalomah quoted her as saying.

She lamented that some politicians have forgotten Iran's important role in defending Iraq against ISIL invasions.

The MP also referred to the allegations against Iran regarding the financial issues of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, stating that these allegations are untrue and baseless.

Iran has repeatedly announced that it deals decisively with any component of insecurity that seeks to disrupt the peace of Iranian and Iraqi people.

Iran and Iraq have cooperated in the fight against organized terrorism by the United States and its allies in the region.

Both countries assert that one of the most important components of peace and stability in the region is the complete withdrawal of US troops.

Iraq and Iran believe that US troops' presence in the West Asian region has resulted in nothing but incitement to war, instability, and the loss of vital resources in the region.

