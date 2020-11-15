Resistance FilmFest. reveals real face of global arrogance

Referring to the importance of holding this international cinematic event, Monir Razi Al-Aboudi underscored that holding such a festival in Iran is an essential measure to spread the culture of resistance in the region.

Presenting a true picture of terrorism, occupation, and oppression against the oppressed people, and exposing the ugly face of global arrogance is among the most important issues that this festival should address.

He said the revelation of the identity of the arrogant and its aims can well demonstrate the reasons and various aspects of the resistance.

Commenting on the "Defenders of Health" section which held in the first round of this festival, he said this measure is very positive, adding that the medical staff's efforts to combat Coronavirus and their self-sacrifice deserves praise and honor.

He added that achieving an advanced and modern cinema industry requires government support and political stability in the true sense of the word.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

FA/PR