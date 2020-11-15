Iran ready for any kind of military coop. with Iraq’s navy

Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Major General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Commander Iraqi Naval Forces on Sunday.

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest regional developments and ways to promote bilateral cooperation to strengthen sustainable regional security.

IRGC Navy Commander Tangsiri called Iraqi people and country a friend and brother of Iran and added, “The cooperation of Armed Forces of the two countries in the fight against Takfiri terrorism and hegemonic policies of trans-regional arrogant powers have yielded good results and achievements.”

To strengthen existing security and defense capabilities in this arena, Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any kind of military cooperation with Iraq’s Army Navy Forces, Tangsiri underscored.

Major General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Commander Iraqi Naval Forces, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements made to meet with Rear Admiral Tangsiri and welcomed any kind of military cooperation between the two countries.

He acknowledged, “Considering the trips I have made to European countries and visiting their military industries, it can be said that Islamic Republic of Iran has nothing less in the military field as compared to those countries and is considered as one of the developed countries in this respect.”

MA/5072395