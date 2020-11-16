Revenge from US assassination of martyr Soleimani, “certain”

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks on Monday in his meeting with visiting Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Sadoon and his accompanying delegation including the Iraqi Air Force Commander, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Major General Maan Zaid Ibrahim al-Saadi and Iraqi Army Air Force Major General Samir Zaki Hussein.

While attending IRGC Aerospace Force National Technology Park, the Iraqi military delegation visited the permanent exhibition of the latest achievements and strategic capabilities of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

These achievements, which have been obtained in the fields of drones, missiles, defense, flight, radar, and space, are the product of unflinching efforts of talented youth and elites of the country, Hajizadeh emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the significance of developing and expanding defense cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two countries and stressed the need to pay attention to the malicious strategies and conspiracies orchestrated by enemies of Islamic Ummah especially terrorist regime of the United States for the region including Iraq.

Brigadier general Hajizadeh described IRGC's training, operational and advisory cooperation with the Iraqi army in the fight against ISIL and Takfiri terrorism in this country as ‘decisive and crucial’.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been a friend of the Iraqi people during difficult times and always thinks about the unity and integration of this neighboring country, he reiterated.

Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Sadoon, for his part, hailed Iran’s help to the Iraqi government in the fight against ISIL terrorist groups and added, “Iraq will never forget brotherly and friendly support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq in the fight against ISIL terrorist group.

With the development of bilateral cooperation in related field, it is hoped that peace and security will be strengthened in Iraq, he added.

