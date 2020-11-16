Hashd al-Sha’abi captures 5 ISIL elements in Diyala

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have arrested five ISIL terrorist elements in an operation in Diyala province, Almaalomah reported.

A spokesperson for Hashd al-Sha’abi announced that the forces have been coordinated with Iraqi intelligence and counter-terrorism organizations during the operation.

He went on to say that the collaboration of Hashd al-Sha’abi with Iraqi forces has been effective in eliminating the remnant of ISIL terrorists in the region.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

