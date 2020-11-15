Iran ready to work with Iraq in chopper manufacturing project

Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani made the remarks in a meeting with Commander of the Iraqi Army Air Force Major General Samir Zaki Hussein on Sunday.

He further voiced Iran’s readiness to expand its military cooperation with Iraq in joint helicopter manufacturing projects as well as holding military exercise in borders areas.

Brigadier General Ghorbani also urged the new Commander of the Iraqi Army Air Force to make more efforts to implement past agreements.

Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Sadoon arrived in Tehran on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking military and defense delegation at the official invitation of Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

FA/5072250