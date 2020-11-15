Iran to avenge perpetrators of assassinating Martyr Soleimani

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Sadoon on Sunday and added, “We will certainly revenge those behind assassination of Iran’s top general Soleimani.”

This revenge has nothing to do with following up the legal case of martyrdom of Iran’s top commander Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, he said.

Undoubtedly, in the Islamic world, Martyr Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis played the most decisive and crucial role in falling and overthrowing ISIL terrorist groups as well as thwarting malicious plots orchestrated by Zionist regime and United States in the region, the IRGC Commander noted.

Martyr Soleimani started defeating ISIL terrorist groups from Iraq, Salami emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRGC chief commander pointed to the necessity of expulsion of Americans from Iraq and added, “Expulsion of Americans must be done in accordance with the approvals of Iraqi parliament and this is the public will of Iraqi people.”

Safeguarding integrity, unity, amity and territorial integrity of Iraq as well as joint cooperation of the two countries for security of borders is of the main policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran wishes integrated, unified, independent Iraq in all arenas.”

Visiting Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Sadoon, for his part, said that Islamic Republic of Iran helped Iraq in sensitive period during the attack of ISIL to this country.

Then, he pointed to the expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq as one of the main goals behind his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “We request Islamic Republic of Iran in provision of whatever Iraqi army needs.”

Iran's top general martyr Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in Iraq International Airport on Jan. 03 at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

