'Air defense systems stationed at NW borders'

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Wednesday that Iran allows no country to do any aggression against the Iranian sky.

"Air defense bases stationed at the northwestern borders of our country, the same as 3,700 other ones across Iran, are monitoring all the movements 24 hours a day," he said.

"Since the beginning of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, we have deployed the best air defense systems to the borders of the northwestern provinces and we are carefully monitoring the sky of this region," he noted.

Following stray fire from the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, Iranian defense forces along with IRGC have dispatched troops and equipment to the region to ensure its security.

On Monday, the IRGC Commander paid a visit to the border county of Khoda Afarin, the border area with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said on Sunday that "Units of (the Guards) ground forces have been dispatched to and stationed in the region".

"Any insecurity and menace in borders that interrupts our dear people's tranquility will be faced by reciprocal measure," he said.

Iran is against any kind of aggression and occupation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is doing its best to resolve the tension via active diplomacy.

HJ/5058794