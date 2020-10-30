No danger threatens NW part of country: Brig. Gen. Heidari

Speaking in his visit to the border areas of Jolfa and Khoda Afarin in East Azarbaijan province on Friday, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari described the defense of borders of Islamic Iran as one of the most important duties of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In order to carry out its inherent duties, Army forces of the country have been deployed in parts of country's northwestern borders and the main purpose of deploying army units in the border areas is to protect the areas defined as country’s red lines, the brigadier general added.

“Our red line is to ensure security, peace and comfort of our people and we cannot tolerate security of Iran's border residents being endangered,” he stated.

While emphasizing the need to respect territorial integrity of regional countries, Brigadier general Heidari said, “Iran has a lot in common with both neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia and has so far maintained good neighborliness with the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

“We advise both countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect international law, protect international borders and resolve problems at the negotiating table, “Iran’s Army Ground Force commander underscored.

