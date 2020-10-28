Active Iranian diplomacy to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

In a tweet in Russian on Wednesday, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mohsen Jalaili wrote: "Araghchi's visit as the Special Envoy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the region testifies to the #active #diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in resolving regional disputes through dialogue and peaceful solutions."

"Iran calls for continued vigilance and # expansion of regional cooperation to counterplots of enemies who do not want to see the unity, integrity, and territorial integrity of the independent countries of the region," he added.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi as Iran’s special representative to proceed with Iran’s initiative for solving the differences between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, arrived in Baku on Tuesday night.

Upon his arrival, he announced parts of Iran’s initiative for solving the conflict between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"This visit is part of a periodic visit to those countries in the region that are influential in ending the recent conflicts between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said, adding, "It aimed at presenting the proposed initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve this conflict and achieve a lasting peace between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and, consequently, the region."

He is scheduled to meet and hold talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ceyhun Bayramov and other Azerbaijani officials on Wednesday.

After meeting with Azerbaijani officials, Araghchi will travel to Moscow and Yerevan, and then to Ankara to explain the Islamic Republic of Iran's proposed initiative to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

HJ/IRN84090747