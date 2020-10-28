Iran's initiative to lead to peace b/w Armenia, Azerbaijan

Heading an Iranian delegation, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi as Iran’s special representative to proceed Iran’s initiative for solving the differences between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, arrived in Baku on Tuesday night.

Upon his arrival, he announced parts of Iran’s initiative for solving the conflict between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Purpose of Iran's initiative is to end conflict between two countries and achieve lasting peace. "This visit is part of a periodic visit to those countries in the region that are influential in ending the recent conflicts between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said, adding, "It aimed at presenting the proposed initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve this conflict and achieve lasting peace between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and, consequently, the region."

"The framework of Iran's initiative is prepared and it will be consulted with the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the trip," Araghchi noted.

"This plan can bring the situation to a lasting peace and end the existing conflicts between the two countries, and, of course, the occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he added.

He said that the issue of ending the occupation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan is an important element in the proposed initiative of Iran, adding, "Minority rights and humanitarian law are another basis of this plan."

"Ending the conflict and starting talks with the help of influential, helpful and peace-guaranteeing countries are other elements of Iran's initiative," Araghchi said.

He highlighted, "In this regard, we will meet and consult with the officials of regional countries so that with the consultations that will take place, this plan can reach a point where it can be implemented."

Territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other countries in the region and the inviolability of borders is an important principle He also called the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan as two friendly, neighboring and close countries, adding, "The two countries enjoy close relation and we have always supported the efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan to liberate its cities and occupied territories."

"The territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other countries in the region and the inviolability of borders is an important and inviolable principle that must be maintained," he stressed.

"We have made many efforts for peace in the region in the past and we will continue to do so," he said, adding, "We hope that during this trip we will be able to reach an agreement with our friends in the Republic of Azerbaijan for implementation of this plan."

He is scheduled to meet and hold talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ceyhun Bayramov and other Azerbaijani officials on Wednesday.

After meeting with Azerbaijani officials, Araghchi will travel to Moscow and Yerevan, and then to Ankara to explain the Islamic Republic of Iran's proposed initiative to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

